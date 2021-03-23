Bayer Leverkusen announced today the departure of Peter Bosz as team coach, who will be replaced by German Hannes Wolf, from the German under-18 team.

The club explained in a statement that the change aims to change the bad run of results in recent weeks, with the aim of securing a place for European competitions.

After a promising start to the season, Bayer Leverkusen are currently sixth in the Bundesliga, occupying the qualifying position for the future Europa Conference League.

It is three points from the qualifying position for the Europa League and seven from the Champions League. On Sunday they conceded a tough 3-0 defeat against Hertha Berlin.

“In view of the evolution of (our) football in recent weeks, we have come to the conclusion that the separation of Peter Bosz can no longer be avoided,” declared sports manager Rudi Völler.

His replacement, Hannes Wolff, 39, until now coach of the German Under-18 team, was appointed until the end of the season. He had previously coached Stuttgart and Hamburg.

“Hannes represents the kind of football we want to play at Leverkusen: intense, offensive, aggressive, attractive,” said the club’s sporting director Simon Rolfes.

“And of course successful, as our international ambitions still exist, we are currently sixth in a Europa League (Conference) spot, and we want to at least defend it,” he added.