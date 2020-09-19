Bayer Leverkusen is still looking for reinforcements for the upcoming season. According to reports, they have struck gold in France and Spain. Accordingly, Mohamed Simakan and Santiago Arias should be candidates in the Rhineland.
The former Mohamed Simakan is a 20-year-old central defender who is currently playing for Strasbourg in Ligue 1. In Leverkusen, the Marseille-born youngster would have to get used to the role of right central defender in the back three, depending on the system – an area in which Simakan has not yet had any experience. Under Bayer coach Bosz, he would probably be forced to take this step.
If you want to guide the French to the Rhineland, the Werkself would have to reinvest part of the Havertz million immediately. As the L’Equipe wants to have experienced, Strasbourg would probably only let his talent go with an offer of at least 15 million euros. A proud sum for the defender who has so far made little or no appearance on the international stage.
In addition to Simakan, the club have also targeted another player. As the image reports, one should therefore also deal with Santiago Arias. The 28-year-old Colombian is currently active for Atletico Madrid in La Liga but did not get beyond the role of reservist there last season. In Leverkusen, Arias would also strengthen the defensive department, in which the club obviously still sees some catching up to do.
Arias is at home on the right side of defense and would probably cost the fifth in the table last season around ten to twelve million euros. For a long time the names Benoît Badiashile and Bouna Sarr were heard in Leverkusen, but Monaco’s 19-year-old Badiashile in particular will be difficult to come by. Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal FC is also under discussion.
