Bayer Leverkusen Rome streaming and live TV: where to see the semi-final of the Europa League

BAYER LEVERKUSEN ROME STREAMING TV – This evening, Thursday 18 May 2023, at 21 Bayer Leverkusen and Roma take the field at the Bayer Arena in Leverkusen, a match valid for the second leg of the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League 2022-2023. Where to see Bayer Leverkusen Rome on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Bayer Leverkusen Rome: where to see it on TV

The Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Roma will be visible live on satellite TV on the Sky Sport channels and unencrypted, free of charge, on Rai 1. Extensive pre and post match forecasts with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Bayer Leverkusen Roma kick-off is scheduled for 9 pm today, Thursday 18 May 2023.

Where to see the match in live streaming

In live streaming, the Europa League Bayer Leverkusen Roma match will be visible via the platform, reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo, which allows you to see Sky programs on PCs and mobile devices wherever you are, NOW and DAZN. Even in some foreign country. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Match: Bayer Leverkusen-Rome

Bayer Leverkusen-Rome Where : BayerArena

: BayerArena Date: Thursday 18 May 2023

Thursday 18 May 2023 Hours: 21

21 TV channel: Sky Sports, Rai 1

Sky Sports, Rai 1 Streams: SkyGoNow and DAZN

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Bayer Leverkusen Rome on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1): Hradecky; Bakker, Tapsoba, Tah; Frimpong, Demirbay, Palacios, Hincapié; Diaby, Wirtz; Hloze

Rome (3-4-1-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Zalewski, Matić, Bove, Spinazzola; pilgrims; Dybala, Abraham