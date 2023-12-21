Patrik Schick returns to the Leverkusen starting eleven after a long-term injury. He plays like a new colleague, but acts like his old man in front of the goal.

OWithout a shadow of a doubt, Bayer Leverkusen's sensational series of successes is delighting that part of the football nation that finally wants a new German champion once again. But the course of the Rhinelanders is slowly becoming a bit scary. Not only did the factory club remain unbeaten in the 25th competitive game of the season with a 4-0 win against VfL Bochum, breaking a 41-year-old record set by Hamburger SV.

Just at the right moment, when striker Victor Boniface will be saying goodbye to the Africa Cup for a few weeks, striker Patrik Schick reappeared in the circle of Bundesliga scorers. The 27-year-old Czech scored three times for a hat trick before the break. “I'm very happy, I couldn't have imagined it better,” said Schick after months of struggling with a complicated adductor injury.