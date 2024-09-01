Xabi Alonso was not particularly touched, disappointed or even sad after a memorable chapter in his coaching career came to an end. Quite the opposite. “It is very interesting for me to see how we come back after this defeat,” he said after his Leverkusen team’s 2:3 loss to RB Leipzig, the first Bundesliga game they lost since May 2023. Back then, Leverkusen’s football world was a different place, but now the Werkself’s status as “Invincibles” is history after 35 league games without defeat.