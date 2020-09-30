Bayer 04 Leverkusen is about to commit the fourth newcomer for the current season: Sead Kolasinac changes from Arsenal FC to the Werkself.
As the SportPicture reports, the move from Kolasinac to Leverkusen is imminent. Bayer 04 want to reduce the transfer fee to around ten million euros and compensate for the horrific salary of Kolasinac (earns around nine million euros a year in London) with a long contract with lower salaries.
Kolasinac, who celebrated his professional breakthrough at Schalke 04, can definitely leave Arsenal; the transfer should therefore take place promptly. Leverkusen, on the other hand, still wants to hand over a defender, would probably listen to offers for Wendell and Jonathan Tah.
