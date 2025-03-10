When Bayer Leverkusen attracted the Brazilian Arthur to the Rhineland in 2023, those responsible trusted the junior international to confirm a successful tradition of the house. The 24th Brazilian in the Bayer jersey was supposed to enter the successor of renowned compatriots and defense specialists such as Emerson, Lúcio, Jorginho, Juan or Wendell. After the first training impressions, eyewitnesses described miracle things from the new man, where managers Simon Rolfes also emphasized the offensive qualities.