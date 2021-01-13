The inclined observer shouldn’t be surprised in the near future if the boy’s name Nadiem appears more frequently in Leverkusen’s birth records. Reason: At Bayer 04, a certain Nadiem Amiri turns it up a notch.
When the offensive player moved to the Werkself in the summer of 2019, great hopes were placed on Amiri. The then 22-year-old had already collected 106 Bundesliga games (24 scorer points). Amiri offered the perfect mix of perspective and experience.
After an average first season with the Werkself, Amiri has made it to the team in the current season. With the departure of Kai Havertz, there was room and need for creativity in the attacking midfield. Amiri feels right at home there – mostly in a duet with Florian Wirtz. Amiri has already exceeded his scorer points from the 2019/20 season (two goals, six assists against one goal, five assists).
But it’s not just the quality on the pitch that makes Amiri play his way into the hearts of the fans. It is also his passion and ambition. In the previous season, Amiri often stood out for a funny and likeable trait: the professional was often the first on the field to frenetically congratulate a Leverkusen goalscorer. So if you don’t meet yourself, then at least cheer the most emotionally.
As it turns out, Amiri doesn’t just like to cheer. The 24-year-old is an absolute mentality monster in the game. He fights where you have to fight. He runs where you have to run. He screams where you have to scream. There is now a small selection of scenes in which Amiri was able to impress with his commitment. Would you like some examples?
Here, for example, Amiri’s submission to the important third goal in the cup game against Eintracht Frankfurt (final score 4: 1) …
… which Amiri subsequently commented:
Or Amiri’s conquest of the ball in a derby win against Cologne. Small reminder: the game had already been decided at this point.
So Nadiem Amiri is more than just a good footballer. He is a character figure on the pitch. Of course, that only makes him more meaningful to the Werkself and sets him apart from many of his colleagues.
This development is extremely important for Bayer 04, as in the past they were often confronted with the problem of not showing any strength of character on the pitch. Usually it was only the Bender twins or leadership figures like Charles Aranguiz or Julian Baumgartlinger who fought for the necessary intensity.
So now Amiri too, who will be the face of the current successful Bayer season. And since footballing class, playfulness, intelligence, commitment, morality and sympathy are combined in his person, one can certainly say: Leverkusen has a football god again.
(The next flock of jersey should already be clear – or the name of the next baby …)
