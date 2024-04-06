AGiven the series of 40 competitive games without defeat, what Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky said after his team's 1-0 win at Union Berlin sounded like a dark threat for their upcoming opponents. “Next week we will let our feet do the talking,” said the Finn in a deep voice.

Next week, more precisely next Sunday, we will play at home against Werder Bremen. It could be a historic game because with a win Bayer would no longer be able to take away their first German championship. “That speaks for us, that speaks for the team. So early, five match days before the end,” said Hradecky.

There is no longer any doubt that Leverkusen will end FC Bayern's ten-year dominance. The question is no longer whether, but when and how Bayer will become champions. If Munich loses against 1. FC Köln next Saturday, Bayer would already be champions in advance. “The situation is great,” says Bayer coach Xabi Alonso.

Work victory category

FC Bayern's defeat in Heidenheim (2:3) and Leverkusen's simultaneous 1-0 win in Berlin contributed to the great situation from Bayer's perspective.

The success in the Alte Försterei falls under the category of industrial victory. The decisive scene occurred when the first half had already passed its stopping time. The stoppage time had expired when Robin Gosens made a rustic tackle in his own penalty area, with which he carefully separated his opponent Nathan Tella from the turf. Because it wasn't Gosen's first offense of the afternoon, referee Benjamin Brand sent him off the field.







After that, things got weird. Leverkusen's Alejandro Grimaldo played the free kick into the backcourt to Piero Hincapie who shot the ball onto the post. In the turmoil of legs and bodies, he found his way to Kouakou Kossounou, who pushed him into the goal. Referee Brand called for offside, which turned out to be correct during the following review. Amine Adli was in the punishable zone. But the television images revealed something completely different.



Coach Xabi Alonso sets Leverkusen up perfectly week after week.

:



Image: Reuters



When Hincapie shot, Union's Christopher Trimmel reflexively shot his upper arm towards the ball. Arm and ball touched very delicately, Brand pointed to the spot in coordination with his video assistant. Penalty for Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz safely converted. Union took the double punishment of being sent off and conceding a goal into the half-time break and couldn't get rid of it as the game progressed.

In Berlin, Leverkusen showed various attributes of a top team, and even more, the self-image of a future German champion. After all their successes, the confidence in their own strengths is almost limitless, Leverkusen performed so calmly, confidently on the ball and determinedly in the Alte Försterei. Everything Bayer did with and without the ball happened at too high a frequency for 1. FC Union.







Perfectly instructed coaching team

As a contrast, Berlin added toughness to Leverkusen's game, but even that didn't help. Gosens cleared Florian Wirtz violently, his entry was close to a red card. No, it wasn't supposed to be Robin Gosens' day. Shortly after his rude foul, he was badly duped by Nathan Tella on the sideline, and Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow was just able to fend off Borja Iglesias' header.

Tella and Iglesias were two of six new players that Xabi Alonso brought in compared to the successful cup game against Fortuna Düsseldorf (4-0) in Berlin. But at Leverkusen it doesn't matter who plays. In spring 2024, Bayer 04 will be a perfectly instructed coaching team in which everyone knows and fulfills their tasks.

That is also an explanation for this season, which could become a historic one. Bayer is still unbeaten in three competitions. Alsonso's team can hardly take away the title in the Bundesliga, they are favorites in the DFB Cup final against second division club Kaiserslautern and the quarter-finals against West Ham in the Europa League are coming up soon. Everything is possible there too.

In the past few weeks, Bayer has proven again and again that the team can deal with adversity and setbacks. More than once she turned a game late. Most recently last weekend against Hoffenheim (2:1). Things have never been so antsy in Berlin. Leverkusen spent the second half in almost constant possession of the ball, Union had no real chance to score, even if the Berliners defended themselves honestly.

In the final phase, a few high and wide balls flew into Leverkusen's penalty area, but they didn't embarrass Bayer's secure back line. Xabi Alonso couldn't defend himself against the premature congratulations. “Congratulations on the win, congratulations on the title,” said Union coach Nenad Bjelica and Alonso smiled the quiet smile of a connoisseur.