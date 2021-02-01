German pharmaceutical giant Bayer and biotech company Curevac announced Monday that will expand their cooperation to manufacture the vaccine against COVID-19 developed by Curevac.

Stefan Oelrich, a member of the Bayer board of directors, said that a comprehensive review of the company’s own capabilities showed that it has “the skills and capabilities necessary to be able to produce Curevac’s mRNA-based vaccine.”

Bayer plans to produce 160 million doses in 2022, and more in the second year. Production may start in late 2021.

Bayer will expand its cooperation with the biotech company Curevac to produce vaccines against COVID. AFP photo

The drug is developed by the biotechnology company Curevac, based in Tübingen, in southwestern Germany. Like the Biontech and Moderna vaccines, it is based on so-called messenger RNA.

If subsequent development and approval steps go according to plan, the vaccine could begin to be used in the middle of the year, but initially with doses not manufactured by Bayer.

So far, the Leverkusen company, whose pharmaceutical division is based in Berlin, has not produced any vaccines. Production will take place mainly at the German plant in Wuppertal, but also elsewhere.

“We will activate our entire global network to get speed there,” Oelrich said. “In discussions with the German government, it has become clear that the availability of vaccines must be further increased.”

“By the end of the year, we will have several hundreds of millions of doses available“said Curevac CEO Franz-Werner Haas.

According to the manager, until now it was planned to produce around 600 million doses by 2022, but with the expansion of the existing production network, the figure would rise to at least 1 billion.

Haas stressed that the company’s own vaccine could serve as the basis for cope with possible new pandemics.

The European Union Commission has commissioned 220 million doses from Curevac, of which 53 million were allocated to Germany, according to the Health Ministry. The drug must be injected twice, that is, two doses per person.

Source: DPA

AFG