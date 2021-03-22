GAs creepy as Lennart Grill thought, his teammates hadn’t behaved, but perceived truths sometimes hit reality more precisely than the actually measured data. “With almost 30 percent won duels, you won’t win against any team in the league,” said Bayer Leverkusen’s goalkeeper after the 3-0 defeat at Hertha BSC, during which the Werkself had won almost 40 percent of the duels.

But Grill’s personal impression described the bloodless appearance of his team much better. “Defend yourself!” The young goalkeeper shouted to his teammates at some point – in vain. The motivation attempt remained just as ineffective as the measures that coach Peter Bosz came up with after ten defeats in the last 17 competitive games and the fall in sixth place in the table.

After this new setback, which was preceded by a 1: 2 home defeat against Arminia Bielefeld, speculation is once again a little more intense about a possible threat of separation from coach Bosz. The “Kölner Stadtanzeiger” explained on Monday “why Peter Bosz failed at Bayer 04” and characterized the Dutchman as a theorist focused on data and statistics, as a man for the sunny side of everyday life in the league, whose team is now “without Adrenaline ”and lost“ the basic instincts of the game ”. The faith of sports director Simon Rolfes and sports director Rudi Völler in Bosz is slowly threatening to be lost, even if the football teacher replied dryly when asked whether he would be a coach in Leverkusen for the next game at Schalke: “Yes.”

Wild time in Dortmund

That’s probably true, because the sporting management is torn back and forth. Basically, Rolfes and Völler have had a strong desire to turn things around with Bosz. The working atmosphere is good, and the coach’s possession and counter-pressing game, which is characterized by a high level of willingness to take risks, will continue to be part of the brand core of Bayer AG’s soccer subsidiary.

However, in the beautiful version of the previous year and not in the uninspired version of these days. Nevertheless, Rolfes recently told the “Bild”: “With our squad, despite the many failures, a year without Europe is inconceivable.” That was a slight threat to the coach, who has long been suspected of being able to develop great teams to act a bit immovably in times of crisis.

In his wild days at BVB, he stormed to the top of the Bundesliga table with rousing enthusiasm in 2017, but then crashed completely within a few weeks and without working countermeasures. He was released after six months in Dortmund. In Leverkusen he has already overcome a few difficult phases, but the collapse of the past three months has taken on a new dimension.



The ball goes down just right: Leverkusen’s goalkeeper Lennart Grill has no chance in Berlin’s 1-0.

Image: EPA





Within a few weeks, the team lost more often than in all of 2020, was eliminated from the DFB Cup against Rot-Weiss Essen, where there was a real chance for the title. In the Europa League they had no chance against Young Boys Bern, and around Christmas, as leaders of the table, they even pondered chances for the championship title. Now they are on a nosedive with no apparent rescue plan.

Bosz continues to stick to the risky style with which the team was so successful in the fall. But at the moment this way of playing, which depends heavily on the correct behavior of each individual, no longer works. “If you defend like that on the counterattack from the opponent, then you lose,” said Bosz. As soon as any player acts timidly or tactically wrong when shifting and pressing, all the others just run after them. That can be frustrating for everyone, desire and motivation are lost, the spiral of failure turns faster and faster. But a crisis-related switch to a less error-prone and stability-oriented defensive football is out of the question.

Bosz indicated on Sunday evening in Berlin that there could actually be conflicts in the team, that some people are annoyed by the behavior of their colleagues. “I usually find an international break difficult because you can’t see the players for a long time,” he said when it came to the upcoming weeks without club competition.

But “in the phase in which we are sitting, it’s a good thing that most of the players don’t see each other for 14 days.” Jonathan Tah sounded similar, hoping to “be back on the field as a team as soon as possible. We have to try to help ourselves, to give ourselves positive energy, that is what we have left in this situation. ”At the moment, this help seems to be missing too often. However, not even Rolfes and Völler can answer with certainty whether a change of coach would solve the problem.