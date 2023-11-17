Nnever heard of Buurtzorg? That needs to change. Anyone looking for a role model for a corporate culture that is as unbureaucratic as possible cannot ignore the difficult-to-spell company from the Netherlands. In Germany, Bill Anderson, who has been the acting boss of Bayer since April, has dedicated himself to this cause with great enthusiasm. His announcement that he would tackle the sprawling bureaucracy in the 100,000-employee company raised great hopes for freer work at Bayer’s headquarters in Leverkusen – and at the same time greatest fears of job cuts.

He doesn’t want to publicly reveal what exactly Anderson plans to do with the traditional company. But every now and then he talks about Buurtzorg. And really gets into raptures. So is Buurtzorg a role model for how companies become more agile?