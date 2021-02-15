The Leverkusen-based group has made good progress in solving the ongoing glyphosate comparison issue. By Jörg Lang

Bayer has reached a formal agreement with plaintiffs attorneys to deal with future claims. At this point, the previous agreement failed after doubts from the responsible US court in mid-2020. According to the new settlement, Bayer is offering compensation payments to future plaintiffs over the next four years in the amount of two billion dollars. The old settlement provided for $ 1.25 billion.

Because Bayer has made improvements and the plaintiff’s attorneys agree, the likelihood that the court will also give the okay should have increased. If all burdens are fully covered with the court confirmation of the settlement, the share could start a comeback. Just at the prices before the failure of the last compromise in mid-2020, the share has more than 25 percent air. And the catch-up potential goes far beyond that. Bayer was one of the weakest DAX stocks in the past three years. The share is still trading at less than half of its peak values ​​from mid-2017. After Bayer reported cautiously about the pandemic, the news situation has improved on the operational side. There is progress in the pharmaceutical pipeline, and the group is building an exciting mainstay in the genomics area. Ultimately, thanks to the increased prices for agricultural raw materials, the demand for fertilizers and seeds is likely to increase. If that is the case, the badly battered agrochemicals division earns a lot again. The share is speculative because of the incalculable legal residual risk.

Our assessment: To buy.

Source: BÖRSEONLINE