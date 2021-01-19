Bayer Leverkusen won a Bundesliga game for the first time since mid-December. In the top duel against BVB, the Werkself were 2-1 ahead – Diaby in particular played a few knots in the legs of the black and yellow defensive.
Gates:
1: 0 diaby
1: 1 Brandt
2: 1 Wirtz
Only one team set the tone in the first half: Bayer 04! After only one point from the last four league games, the Bosz team wanted to get their first Bundesliga three in the new year against Dortmund and therefore pushed hard on the gas from the start.
Especially the nimble Diaby caused a lot of headaches for Hummels and Co.; the French was unstoppable that evening and the dominating man in the field. It was only logical that the tempo dribbler was responsible for the opening goal: Wendell easily intercepted a long ball from Bürki, Bailey switched quickly and played an absolute dream pass over half the field into the interface of the BVB defense. Hummels and Guerreiro only saw Diaby’s taillights, the Bayer star converted to the well-deserved 1-0 in front of Bürki alone.
The Werkself were still creating a few opportunities before half-time, but were often not enough. With more consistent utilization, the game would have been decided at the break.
After the restart, a different picture: The Dortmund team had finally awakened from their lethargy and once delivered the hosts in their half – quick ball wins and first chances were the result. It can actually be that simple!
In the 67th minute, BVB was rewarded for its commitment. Wirtz made an unnecessary loss of the ball with a heel deep in his own half and Brandt, of all people, who had not succeeded (again) that evening, slipped the ball into the far corner to equalize. His first Bundesliga goal in 366 days. 1: 1! And we finally had a game.
After the hit, Black-Yellow had tasted blood and pressed the immediate lead. Leverkusen had lost all control for a few minutes and threatened to give up the game completely. But Sancho and Brandt missed the 2: 1 despite crystal clear opportunities.
Bayer 04 found their way back into the game after the visitors got over the big urge phase. And shortly before the end it was again this unstoppable Diaby that left the BVB defense like slalom poles. After a great combination with Schick, he sent the 17-year-old Wirtz on a trip. The top talent could not be asked for long and heaved the ball to 2-1 past Bürki into the mesh.
After this low blow, BVB had nothing more to oppose and already lost the sixth league game of the season (after 17 game days!). Above all, the first half was far too little from the point of view of the Terzic team – the good phase between the 55th and 75th minute can’t hide it. The title fight will probably take place without Dortmund.
After the weak phase around the turn of the year, Leverkusen gave the appropriate answer and temporarily moved back to second place.
