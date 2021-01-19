Especially the nimble Diaby caused a lot of headaches for Hummels and Co.; the French was unstoppable that evening and the dominating man in the field. It was only logical that the tempo dribbler was responsible for the opening goal: Wendell easily intercepted a long ball from Bürki, Bailey switched quickly and played an absolute dream pass over half the field into the interface of the BVB defense. Hummels and Guerreiro only saw Diaby’s taillights, the Bayer star converted to the well-deserved 1-0 in front of Bürki alone.

The Werkself were still creating a few opportunities before half-time, but were often not enough. With more consistent utilization, the game would have been decided at the break.

In the 67th minute, BVB was rewarded for its commitment. Wirtz made an unnecessary loss of the ball with a heel deep in his own half and Brandt, of all people, who had not succeeded (again) that evening, slipped the ball into the far corner to equalize. His first Bundesliga goal in 366 days. 1: 1! And we finally had a game.

Bayer 04 found their way back into the game after the visitors got over the big urge phase. And shortly before the end it was again this unstoppable Diaby that left the BVB defense like slalom poles. After a great combination with Schick, he sent the 17-year-old Wirtz on a trip. The top talent could not be asked for long and heaved the ball to 2-1 past Bürki into the mesh.

After the weak phase around the turn of the year, Leverkusen gave the appropriate answer and temporarily moved back to second place.

