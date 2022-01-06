The Federal Authority for Governmental Human Resources has completed the process of re-engineering the electronic human resources information management system “Bayanati”, to comply with the new working days and vacations system, which entered into force as of January 1, 2022, and includes work on Friday with “half-time”, in addition to To move the weekly rest to Saturday and Sunday.

The authority confirmed that it is now fully prepared to overcome any obstacles faced by government employers in implementing the new work system, calling on the federal authorities to adhere to the new system, and to take advantage of the flexibility provided by the legislator within the executive regulations of the human resources law in the federal government, regarding flexible working hours, provided that The regulation regulating flexible working hours, which is approved by the federal authorities, is consistent with the work need, and within the official working hours.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

