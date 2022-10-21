Bayanat AIPLC, a public limited company registered on the Abu Dhabi Global Market, today announced the offer price per share and the opening of the subscription period for its initial public offering (“IPO” or “Offer”) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s first market. (“ADX”).
The registration period for subscription to the offering begins today, and will close on October 25, 2022. The offer price has been set at 1.10 dirhams per share, with the company expected to raise approximately 628 million dirhams at the end of the subscription. The shares will be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on October 31, 2022.
The company intends to offer 571,428.572 shares for public subscription (representing 22.22% of the company’s share capital on the date of listing) at the offer price. As of the date of listing, and subject to the full subscription of the Offer Shares, G42 Holdings Limited will retain 77% of the Company’s shares.
The company entered into strategic investment agreements with both Silver Lake and the International Holding Company (“IHC”), under which investors committed themselves to buy shares in the Offering at the same price of 1.10 dirhams per share available to retail investors and other professionals wishing to participate in the Offering. The strategic agreements enhance the confidence of Silver Lake and the company. International Holdings and other international investors in Bayanat, G42 and Abu Dhabi, and opens up opportunities for further cooperation and business development.
Silver Lake is a leading global technology investment company, with more than $92 billion in combined assets under management, committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. The Silver Lake portfolio of companies generates approximately $266 billion in revenue annually and employs Approximately 591,000 people worldwide, as Silver Lake makes its first investment in a company to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange through a Bayanat IPO.
IHC’s investment in the IPO is one of its largest investments in an AI-powered technology company. IHC was established in 1998 as part of an initiative to diversify and develop the non-oil business sectors in the UAE and has grown to become the most valuable listed holding company in the Middle East with a market cap of 619 billion dirhams on June 30, 2022, as the company seeks to implement sustainability, innovation and economic diversification initiatives across what is considered one of the largest conglomerates in the region, and the global holding company includes more than 372 entities and 52,345 employees, and seeks to expand and diversify its holdings across a growing number of sectors, including This includes real estate, agriculture, healthcare, food and beverage, utilities, industries, technology and communications, retail, entertainment and assets.
“Bayanat” reported revenues of 366.7 million dirhams for the fiscal year 2021, an increase on an annual basis by 48% compared to 247.8 million dirhams for the year 2020. The total margin for data was 48% in 2021 compared to 46% in 2020, while earnings before interest and taxes increased And depreciation and amortization of debt from 76.7 million dirhams in 2020 to 104.7 million dirhams in 2021, which represents an increase of 37% on an annual basis.
Bayanat’s net margin increased to 30% for the nine-month period ending on September 30, 2022, up from 22% for the same period in 2021.
Revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 amounted to AED 490.6 million (+ 101% YoY growth), with gross profit of AED 225.9 million (+ 104% YoY) and EBITDA 157.5 million AED (+167% YoY).
Net cash for the nine-month period is strong at AED 114.8 million, compared to AED 12.1 million for the same period in 2021.
The offering is open to both retail and professional investors. The offering is expected to be completed on October 25, 2022, and the shares will be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on October 31, 2022, subject to market conditions and relevant regulatory approvals in the UAE.
