Bayanat, a provider of AI-powered geospatial solutions, and Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat), today announced the successful launch of the first satellites of the UAE’s ambitious Earth observation space programme.

The two companies said in a press release that the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite was launched into low Earth orbit (LEO) in partnership with ICEYE, a leading operator of SAR Earth observation satellites and solutions related to continuous monitoring, supporting efforts to deal with natural disasters.

The successful launch of the SAR satellite owned by Bayanat in cooperation with Yahsat represents an important step in the context of the development of a satellite system in low Earth orbit.

The satellite was launched on board the SpaceX Transporter 11 joint mission, which took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, USA, where the success of communication with the satellite was verified, and the initial routine operations to operate it began.

The launch of the UAE’s first synthetic aperture radar satellite is a significant achievement for the two companies and the region, as it aims to enhance Earth observation capabilities as part of an ambitious programme in this field.

The new satellite provides continuous, high-resolution monitoring solutions, and uses an active sensor system that illuminates the Earth’s surface and measures the reflected signal to provide high-resolution images.

Unlike traditional imaging satellites, SAR satellites can capture images day and night, regardless of weather conditions or sunlight reflection.

Compared with other new SAR satellite services, the ICEYE radar antenna covers much larger geographic areas and provides high-resolution images of smaller areas, providing greater value to customers.

“The launch of our first satellite is a significant achievement for our joint efforts and for the future of the region. We at Bayanat are proud of this achievement as a crucial step that will shape our future within Space42,” said Hassan Al Hosani, Managing Director of Bayanat.

“Our launch of our first synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellite further strengthens our leadership position in AI-powered geospatial analytics,” he added.

“Day after day, our partnership with Yahsat and ICEY proves its exceptional value and enables us to harness space capabilities to support informed decision-making on the ground,” he said.

“The successful launch of SAR is a testament to the synergies between Yahsat and Data as we move forward with the upcoming Space42 merger,” said Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Group. “The SAR constellation, which will be launched over the next three years, will enable us to expand as a satellite operator across multiple orbits, including geostationary and low Earth orbit satellites, while developing satellite manufacturing capabilities within the country.”

He stressed that “this step contributes to enhancing our wide-ranging expertise, and confirms our position as pioneers in the space sector in the country and as a leading company in the global space technology sector.”

The Earth Observation Space Program is a prime example of Yahsat’s ongoing commitment to developing the UAE’s space sector, developing local talent, and establishing sovereign satellite data acquisition and processing capabilities.

The successful launch of the satellite also confirms the progressive vision of the country’s leadership to achieve its National Space Strategy 2030.

This collaboration puts Yahsat at the forefront of the region’s thriving space sector, driving innovation and supporting national and commercial interests.

This successful satellite launch is the latest achievement in the ongoing partnership between Bayanat, Yahsat and ICEYE.

In 2023, the Earth Observation Space Program was established to build national capabilities in satellite remote sensing and Earth observation in the UAE, by developing a constellation of SAR satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to provide continuous data flow and comprehensive solutions for SAR applications.

These satellites will cover a wide range of services across the entire value chain by leveraging the synergies available in Yahsat’s satellite operations capabilities and data capabilities in providing data solutions based on data streams from satellites.

This constellation of low Earth orbit satellites has a higher coverage rate and frequency of visits to the Middle East, enabling Yahsat data to provide near real-time, high-resolution images of conditions on the ground across the region and beyond.

This strategic initiative enhances the two companies’ ability to provide in-depth, accurate and timely geospatial information, which is critical for applications specializing in disaster management, maritime surveillance and smart mobility.