Fatima Ismail Al Sarayrah, the mother of a child with autism spectrum disorder, was able to turn her ordeal into a message of hope for mothers of children with autism spectrum disorder, taking advantage of the national volunteer platform supervised by the Ministry of Community Development, which provided an opportunity for many mothers with creative volunteer initiatives in the Emirati community to treat and support children with autism spectrum disorder.

Al-Sarayrah stated that she launched the “Bayan… for Autism” initiative to support and enhance the mental health of mothers of children with autism spectrum disorder, adding that she had conducted numerous workshops for mothers on how to use scientifically proven applied behavior analysis strategies with their children.

She said that she always seeks to provide support to mothers by employing the theories she studied and specialized in after obtaining the American Canadian Board license in behavior and projecting negative feelings and thoughts and transforming them into a creative challenge, in addition to preparing scientific studies on autism spectrum disorder.

Al-Sarayrah worked hard to transform her suffering with her child into a gift that gave hope and opened new doors of success after difficulties for other children suffering from the same disease, as mothers of children with autism spectrum disorder face many challenges, whether related to treating their children or even to them personally in terms of their rehabilitation, as they are the first concerned with their care.

Al-Sarayrah, a specialist in applied psychology and a postgraduate researcher with a Master’s degree in Sociology – Family Counseling Track, told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that the reason that made her turn to raising awareness in society about autism spectrum disorder was her personal experience with her 15-year-old son (Salem), who showed signs of this disorder since birth, which caused her to enter a phase of denial and depression for a period exceeding eight years.

She added: “I decided to face autism and adapt to it with patience and knowledge. Based on my study of applied psychology theories and my work as a psychologist, I decided to dedicate my efforts and knowledge to educating parents of children with disabilities in this category, with the aim of confronting the inaccurate ideas and methods of treating autism spectrum disorder by non-specialists.”

She stated that regarding her child’s condition (Salem) and the extent of its development, it turned out that his diagnosis was severe to very severe, and that he was non-verbal and had a profound mental disability, which increased the challenge in dealing with him. She pointed out that she began applying human behavior modification and analysis for three months, which had a positive impact on him, as his behavior developed through visual and non-verbal communication, using sign language, pictures, and music as treatment.

She pointed out that Salem’s multiple talents qualified him to obtain many certificates of appreciation in behavioral, functional and athletic development from various entities, such as the Dubai Police General Command, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education, and others.

Al Saraira joined the national volunteer platform (Volunteers.Emirates) four years ago, and provided psychological and moral support to families of children with autism spectrum disorder, as she found in the platform a great opportunity to reach all segments of society, indicating that there is a clear interest from the platform in serving and supporting this group, and providing important volunteer opportunities by encouraging young people to volunteer to enhance community integration, noting the great and prominent efforts made by the Ministry of Community Development, with the aim of spreading the culture of volunteering in the Emirates.

As for her community message, she says that it lies in “children with autism spectrum disorder are a spectrum full of colors, so be gentle with them and their mothers and do not compare them… love them and shower them with your affection.”

