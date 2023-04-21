Bay | The female duo used baby carriages in a special hijacking attempt

The women went to the store with empty prams, filled them with products and tried to leave, Häme police say.

A female duo tried a special hijacking gimmick in Lahti: prams. The incident was reported by the Häme police in their press release.

On Thursday afternoon, the women went to the large Kärkkäinen store in Renkomäki with empty prams. In the store, they filled the carts with products worth more than a thousand euros. The wagons contained, among other things, small branded electrical machines and clothes, the police situation center says.

When the women headed to the toilets located on the second floor of the Kärkkäinen store, the product gate alarm revealed the products hidden in the carts. Since the women left outside the shopping area, the police suspect an attempted theft in the case.

The women returned the products to the store.