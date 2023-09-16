Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- More than Bay fishermen are prepared to go for the shrimp from the first minute of next Monday, September 18, says José Ángel Chaparro Bojórquez.

The president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of Bahías Siglo XXI, pointed out that at this point most of the boats are already ready and ready to go to sea.

He pointed out that although some problems have been faced in obtaining the necessary sources of financing to develop the activity, most fishermen are ready to go to sea from the first minute in which the ban is lifted.

He indicated that once the boats are prepared, among the main expenses that the fisherman needs to make in order to go fishing, It’s obviously the high cost of gasoline.since a liter of fuel is already around 25 pesos in the fishing fields.

Occupation

The fishing leader pointed out that Shrimp represents the main fishery available in the fishing fields. to reactivate economically.

He pointed out that the work of harvesting the product provides important jobs that allow the fishermen’s families to also be employed during several months of the year.

He revealed that like every year the fishermen will give their best effort to try to achieve the best possible results.