With all the desire to start the cshrimp apturas On September 18, the fishermen of the bays that make up the central area of ​​the statethis with the expectation that there will be a good season.

Juan Pablo López Pérez, president of the federation of fishing cooperatives of Altata-Ensenada del Pabellón, He explained that it is estimated that they are at least 98 percent of the fishing fleet that will go out to work next Monday, this is because they are the ones who have confirmed that they already have everything ready to go.

He said that, according to the sampling that has been carried out in recent days, it was detected that the shrimp is very good in size and there are still spots that could generate good catches for fishermen in the area it represents.

The president of the fishing cooperative estimated that between 80 and 100 kilos per boat would be achieved during the first days, as was achieved last year, which would generate a regular season, To make it a good season, between 100 and 150 kilos would have to be removed per boat, as was done many years ago.

Regarding the uncertainty that had manifested itself due to the late start and in narrow tides, López Pérez explained that this year it was not considered a self-sanction due to the economic problems that the fishermenso if there are few or medium catches it will be good for families to have an income.

“We don’t consider it because these days we are starting and we already have the need, more than anything, to start now, the lice haven’t hit much and we already have to start working on the shrimp, for the next quarter moon we are going to do a autoveda, let’s see,” he added.