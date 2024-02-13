Bay FC signs Kundananji for 735,000 euros, the most expensive female transfer in history

Bay FC, a new women's soccer franchise in the United States, signed this Tuesday the Kenyan Racheal Kundananji, until now a Madrid CFF player. The 23-year-old forward becomes the most expensive female signing in history and signs with her new team until 2027, with the option of one more year.

In this way, Kundananji ends his time at the Madrid team, which he joined in 2022 from Eibar. Before landing in European football, the Kenyan forward was at Kazygurt in Kazakhstan from the age of 18. With her national team, Kundananji played in the Tokyo Olympics and the 2023 World Cup.

With her departure, the F League loses one of its top scorers. Last season, she became the competition's second top scorer with 25 goals, just two behind Alba Redondo, and this year, she had eight goals and four assists on her tally.

Bay FC General Manager Lucy Rushton had this to say about her new signing: “We are delighted to bring in Racheal, she is a tremendous talent with dynamic attacking qualities and a natural ability to score,” she said. For its part, the Madrid CFF wishes Kundananji “the best” in his signing, whose amount exceeds that of the Colombian Mayra Ramírez, who recently joined Chelsea.

