Bay | Dozens of young people rioted and littered the shopping center

Dozens of young people rioted in the shopping center on two separate occasions, according to the police. The police arrested five people.

About 30-50 the youth ran amok and littered on two separate occasions on Sunday in the shopping center in Lahti’s Paavola, the police informs.

The police say they received a report about a large group of youths who ran amok and littered the shopping center and did not respect the security guard’s order to leave. The security guard removed the young people from the mall, but they always returned. The police patrol removed several young people from Paavola, but they still tried to get inside the shopping center.

A few hours after the first police mission, the emergency center received a report of 20-30 young people rioting in the same shopping center.

The police arrested five people at the scene based on the Police Act. Some were fined for necking. Some of the arrests by the police were minors. The matter was reported to the children’s parents and social services.