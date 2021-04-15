92. BAXI MANRESA (15 + 21 + 28 + 28): Dani Garcia (3), Rafa Martínez (10), Vaulet (7), Hinrichs (8), Sima (10) -starting five- Ferrari (17), Mason (19), Jou (2), Báez (-) , Sajus (-), Eatherton (16) and Marc Peñarroya (-).

82. CASADEMONT ZARAGOZA (21 + 9 + 28 + 24): San Miguel (6), Ennis (22), Benzing (14) Harris (10), Wiley (2) -starting five- Jaime Fernández (-), Sulaimon (9), Brussino (7), Hlinasson (2), Barreiro (10), Aleix Font (-) and Javier Justiz (-)

Referees: Carlos Peruga, Raúl Zamorano and Jacobo Rial. Visiting player Brussino was eliminated by five personals.

Incidents: match corresponding to matchday 31 of the Endesa League played in the Nou Congost pavilion behind closed doors. Baxi Manresa paid tribute with a minute of silence before the game, to the deceased Enric Piquet, president of the Catalan Basketball Federation between 1984 and 2010, and Miguel López Abril, former player of Bàsquet Manresa from 1979 to 1981.