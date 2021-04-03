96 – RETAbet Bilbao Basket (27 + 19 + 25 + 25): Hakanson (14), Jenkins (17), Serron (8), Zyskowski (10) and Balvin (21) -starting five-; Rousselle (7), Brown (9), Alex Reyes (2), Miniotas (8), Huskic, Dos Anjos and Kjajic.

108 – BAXI Manresa (31 + 27 + 28 + 22): Ferrari (15), Rafa Martínez (3), Vaulet (2), Hinrichs (18) and Sima (21) -five starting-; Dani García (2), Maison (9), Janning (5), Eulis Báez (8), Eatherton (21) and Jou (4).

Partial: 27-31, 46-58 (rest); 71-86 and 96-108 (final).

Referees: Miguel Ángel Pérez, Arnau Padrós and Alfonso Olivares. Without eliminated.

Incidents: Match corresponding to matchday 29 of the Endesa League played at the Bilbao Arena in Miribilla behind closed doors due to the covid pandemic.