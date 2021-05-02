86 – Coosur Betis (18 + 27 + 21 + 20): Campbell (5), Almazán (5), Feldeine (21), Nick Kay (9), Ndoye (21) -starting five-, Randle (3), Jordan (2), Ouattara (10), Borg (2), Spiers (6) and Torres (2).

70 – BAXI Manresa (13 + 24 + 12 + 21): Mason (7), Janning (15), Vaulet (2), Hinrichs (11), Eatherton (14) -starting five-, Dani García (1), Sima (3), Rafa Martínez (13), Sajus (-) and Guillem Jou (4).

Referees: Carlos Cortés, Rafael Serrano and Alberto Baena. Without eliminated.

Incidents: Match of the 35th day of the Endesa League played behind closed doors at the San Pablo Municipal Sports Palace.