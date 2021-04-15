Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Khalid Bawazir, the Sharjah player, confirmed that he was the “man of difficult tasks” in the AFC Champions League, the beginning in the last version, when he scored the goal of advancing the “King” over the Qatari team, Al Duhail, in the fourth round, which ended in the interest of Sharjah 4-2, and renewed Bawazeer His Asian brilliance, by snatching the only goal against the Iraqi Air Force, in the first round of Group B competitions hosted by Sharjah Club.

The victory is the sixth, and the 26th goal for “the king” in his continental career, out of 13 matches in his third participation in the Champions League, and the irony is that the first ever goal for Sharjah in the tournament came against an Iraqi competitor as well, specifically the police team, and at that time it bore the signature of the Moroccan. Othman Al-Assas in the first participation of “The King” on February 10, 2004, which ended with two clean goals.

Khaled Bawazeer, who also won the title of best player in the match, believes that the goal is a team effort, and had it not been for the brilliant pass from Caio Lucas, I would not have scored the starting goal for ‘The King’ in the new version, and said: We must continue to present the best in « The 2021 edition », in order to please our fans who are absent from the stands, but it always sends us messages of reassurance that it supports us, and what is important in the end is that« the King »achieved the first victory at the beginning of the continental journey of the current tournament.

The shock was great before the match, with the absence of Brazilian Igor Coronado on the list of “the king”, due to injury, which prompted Abdulaziz Al-Anbari, coach of the team, to change many ideas and plans for the match in terms of attack.

Al-Anbari said: Igor felt “fatigue” in the shoulder, so I made sure to give him a rest, and I made some changes before the end of the match, due to the physical effort of some players, especially since the coming period is pressured and we need the efforts of all the players.

He added: I am happy that when I need a player from the “bench” to achieve what I want, which is what Khaled Bawazir did, for example, and the rest of the elements that pushed them, whether from the start of the Air Force match or before the end.

For his part, Iraqi Air Force coach Ayoub Odishu admits to the mistakes made by his players in the match, and said: The tournament’s journey is still long, and there are 5 matches during which it can be compensated, but we have to remedy the mistakes that made my team lose the match.

The match witnessed a good return for Caio Lucas, who made an effort and distinguished level, in addition to Luan Pereira, who returned from injury. Adel Al Hosani, the team’s goalkeeper, also proved that he is the source of confidence and safety, by addressing a number of balls at the deadly time of the match.

Sharjah leads the group with 3 points, after Bakhtakor of Uzbekistan and Iranian Tractor 3-3 drew, and the upcoming confrontation of “The King” with Tractor at 10 pm next Saturday in the second round.