Christian Bernreiter, (l, CSU) Minister of State for Housing, Construction and Transport, and Markus Söder, (CSU) Prime Minister of Bavaria.

The federal and state governments argued for a long time about the financing of the 49-euro ticket until they came to an agreement. The Federal Court of Auditors is now expressing constitutional concerns.

Munich – It is intended to make traveling within Germany cheaper and easier – but the 49-euro ticket is proving to be a difficult birth. After the federal and state governments initially argued for a long time about the financing, legal pitfalls are now threatening. The Federal Audit Office (BRH) recognizes constitutional problems.

At the end of January, after much back and forth, the federal and state governments agreed on the introduction on May 1st. The successor solution to the temporary 9-euro ticket was originally supposed to come at the turn of the year – but the schedule slipped back. Because the distribution of costs caused problems. It was only in November that the federal and state governments were able to agree that each would take on half of the three billion euros that would be due by 2025.

49-euro ticket: the Federal Court of Auditors sees concerns about a regulation

But this regulation could now cause problems. In a report to the Budget Committee of the Bundestag, which is available to our newspaper, the Court of Auditors supports the assessment of several federal ministries that the agreement made to compensate for the costs of the ticket via the so-called regionalization funds is problematic. The paper gives several reasons for this.

A fundamental conflict: According to the Basic Law, the federal states are responsible for public transport. If the federal government now supports them through regionalization funds, these funds would become state funds that would be earmarked. But at the same time, according to the Basic Law, the federal states decide independently what they use their budget funds for.

The Court of Auditors argues that instead of an agreement between the federal and state governments, a law would have been better. Because the authority sees “risks” in only specifying details of a Germany ticket financed with regionalization funds in a binding agreement. For example, the federal government cannot enforce uniform tariff regulations, but can only provide incentives through additional funds and exert political pressure. According to the Court of Auditors, “shifts of competence between the federal and state governments, even with mutual consent” are inadmissible – an agreement between the two that would result in a shift of competences is also not possible. The obligation of the federal states to co-finance the ticket is also “risky”.

49-euro ticket: is there a risk of “disgrace”? Bavaria’s Transport Minister Bernreiter warns

Bavaria’s Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter (CSU) is alarmed by the constitutional concerns of the Federal Court of Auditors. “For months I’ve been asking the federal government to do its homework on the Germany ticket,” he told our newspaper. “We in Bavaria are prepared for the introduction on May 1st. It would be a huge embarrassment for the federal government if the ticket were to fail on the home stretch.” Bernreiter emphasizes: “The federal government must stand by its financing obligation and put it on a secure footing legally as quickly as possible.”

The Franconian member of the Bundestag and FDP financial politician Karsten Klein, on the other hand, thinks it is “good that someone points out again that the federal states are responsible”. The federal government is supporting the federal states with the 49-euro ticket for an important investment in the future. “It would have been appropriate for the states to have thanked the German Bundestag.” Instead, they “constantly complained about the federal funds.” The Bundestag wants to finally vote on the financing of the ticket on Thursday (March 16). (Sebastian Horsch)