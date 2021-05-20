ofChristian Deutschländer shut down

Florian von Brunn is the new SPD parliamentary group leader in Bavaria. It asserts itself razor-thinly against its predecessor. Then he caused a stir with a comparison.

Munich – He has not been in office for three minutes, Florian von Brunn * makes it clear: He is not a case of faint-heartedness and self-underestimation. The new parliamentary group leader of the Bavarian SPD * names himself in the same breath as the most prominent prime minister of his party. Manuela Schwesig and Stephan Weil had both government offices and state chairmanship in one hand, he says in front of the cameras, and so does Olaf Scholz * in Hamburg.

That sounds strange in a party that has been single-digit across Bavaria since 2018, in polls at seven percent. But that’s exactly where von Brunn wants to start: Chest out, voice loud, make Bavaria’s quietly shrunken social democracy unmistakable.

New SPD parliamentary group leader in Bavaria: Conceivably tight decision for von Brunn

It starts with his new office. With 12:10 votes, wafer-thin, the members of the state parliament elected him their chairman on Wednesday evening. The 52-year-old from Munich challenged the acting chairman Horst Arnold and pushed him out of office. In 2018, right after the state elections, it initially failed. After a series of spectacular 11:11 stalemates, von Brunn was defeated in the third ballot. Because he had in the meantime, also narrowly, won the SPD state chairmanship, von Brunn tried again in the parliamentary group.

MEPs tell of a blood-sweat-and-tears speech. Von Brunn had warned urgently that it was about the existence of the SPD in Bavaria and about every single mandate. “It is important that we increase the clout,” he says. The SPD had to get louder, had to take care of social justice again, “work for people who were not born with a silver spoon in their mouth”. The lawyer Arnold, who gives a correct account of the first half of the legislative period and the content-related work in the committees, on the other hand, appears quiet.

Bavaria: New SPD parliamentary group leader – Elected Arnold brings top direct

Just under 12:10, worrying about a continually divided faction, von Brunn and his people call a “snapshot”. It is, however, a long and dangerous moment. MPs from the other camp report that the mood is not good and that there are reservations. Arnold walks calmly and politely out of the meeting room in the state parliament, he wishes von Brunn that he could implement his ideas – but with the following sentence: “Although I don’t know what’s new about it.”

Brunn’s team is definitely new. It also goes through with only very tight results, with no opposing candidates. He installed MPs Arif Tasdelen, Margit Wild and Ruth Müller as vice-presidents, all of whom are only well known to those who are familiar with state politics. The Augsburg lawyer Simone Strohmayr (53) takes over the management of the parliamentary group as the parliamentary managing director. “It was a big show of strength,” she says frankly of the choice. And that the parliamentary group has “a lot of room for improvement” in its public relations work.

So get away from the quiet – this is also shown by the location of the first Brunn appearance. The city dweller has been involved in politics all his life, knows the value of images and messages. He goes in front of the cameras in the stone hall of the state parliament, behind him the painting of the coronation of Ludwig the Bavarian emperor. (cd) * merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

