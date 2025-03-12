Simone Inzaghi has a slightly memorable nickname, in Italy he has remained “Inzaginho” over the years, the little Inzaghi. What used to be in the past: Simone had been in the shadow of his brother Filippo, called “Superpippo”, probably the threethest and cold-blooded goal bandits in the world football-and in the mid-2000s something like the personified horror of FC Bayern, in five Champions League games, the older Inzaghi has six goals against the AC Milan stable against the Munich achieved. Inzaghino has been coaching city rival Inter since 2021, very successful, under his leadership the Milanese in Europe and in the local league have again established themselves as a big number.

Verbal psycho -games are not his thing, he prefers to let his fluid, barely calculable game approach crawl into the heads of his opponents. But who knows, maybe before the upcoming royal class quarter-finals against Bayern, a different threatening backdrop could be built: Simone could ask Bruderherz if he was already going on in early April, the first leg is on the program. Because Filippo Inzaghi on the grandstand of the Munich Arena would be something like a black cat that crosses the road from left to right. The mischief would be present, bodyy, with iconic-mysterious grin on the face. Possible that Filippo would get involved. With Inzaghinho he gets along dazzling.

His team, said Inzaghi Tuesday night, has “the DNA to survive in all competitions”. The round of 16 second leg against Feyenoord Rotterdam had just whistled, Inter won 2-1, in total the Lombards kept 4: 1 the upper hand. A mandatory task for the Italian champion, on the one hand. On the other hand, Feyenoord had thrown Milan out of the competition in the round, and in January they had fallen through another representative of the European uradel: there was a certain FC Bayern in the Rotterdam constant rain, 0: 3.

Inter has been experiencing a small low performance since the turn of the year, but continues to lead the Italian series A

In contrast, there were rather peaceful evenings with the Dutch, in both duels they were oppressive, technically and tactical. The fact that the Milanese did not have to overuse were again in the sense of coach Inzaghi: he actually pursues a dominant style, for permanent Rochades, a defender can ultimately have been involved in the construction game and 15 seconds later scoring the goal in the opposing penalty area. However, this intensity also requires its toll. Inter is at the top of the table A Serie A, but since the turn of the year there have been clear fluctuations into the appearances, not least because of numerous damaged body: Inzaghi had to and must do without numerous regulars; The captain’s armband became a popular exchange object and landed on Tuesday with Dutch wing man Denzel Dumfries, who should take fourth or five in the team in the team.

“Now it’s about dosing the powers,” recommended the Italian coaching legend Arrigo Sacchi in his column for the Gazzetta Dello Sport. Otherwise, the Italian sports instructions with a view of the duel with the Bayern were already full of reminiscences and anecdotes, one of which was particularly fertile: At Inter, a number of actors gather with Bundesliga expertise, including two earlier Munich, namely goalkeeper Yann summer and defender Benjamin Pavard – or midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, goal scorer against Feyenoord on Tuesday Bavaria showed a loose interest last summer. The Turk did not want to, with Inter he believes in large triumphs.

“We can beat everyone,” said striker Marcus Thuram. The former Gladbacher scored against Feyenoord in the back and forth and is in the league Inters top goal scorer. That gave praise, Inzaghinho promises a lot from him in the quarter -finals. In any case, a touch of Superpippo will hardly be able to hurt. Both on the lawn and on the stands.