An AfD voting booth in Munich before the 2023 Bavaria election © IMAGO/Sachelle Babbar/Imago

Defeat shortly before the Bavarian election: There are probably indications of anti-constitutional efforts by the AfD Bavaria.

Munich – The Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution is allowed to monitor the AfD as a whole party and inform the public about it. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution rightly assumes that there is actual evidence of anti-constitutional efforts by the AfD, said the Bavarian Administrative Court on Friday (September 15) in Munich. A complaint from the Bavarian AfD was rejected in an expedited procedure.

As early as June 2022, the Bavarian State Office for the Protection of the Constitution (LfV) decided to monitor the AfD as a whole party both from public sources and with intelligence resources. The authority justified this by saying that it wanted to find out what influence extremist tendencies had within the entire party and in which direction the party was developing.

As a result, the AfD regional association defended itself against this with a lawsuit and demanded that both monitoring and informing the public about it be stopped. The regional association justified this with the principle of equal opportunities for the parties and filed an urgent application because the observation affected it with maximum severity and further observation until the legal proceedings had been concluded was unreasonable.

Court: Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution is allowed to monitor the AfD as a party in Bavaria

After the Munich Administrative Court rejected the urgent application in the first instance on April 17, 2023, the AfD regional association filed a complaint with the Administrative Court. But in this instance too, the judges rejected the AfD’s application.

“The LfV rightly assumes that there is actual evidence of anti-constitutional efforts by the AfD as a party as a whole. “This arises in particular from the influence of party members on the entire party who belonged to the now dissolved collective movement ‘The Wing’, as well as from well-known “subversive fantasies” of members of the Bavarian regional association,” the court said.

The court’s statement went on to say: “Numerous supporters of the former ‘wing’, as well as high-ranking representatives of the AfD’s youth organization ‘Junge Alternative’, represent a ethnic concept that is incompatible with the Basic Law.” There is also numerous evidence that this The political concept of the entire party violates the human dignity of people of the Islamic faith. (dpa/AFP)