The dispute over the nuclear waste repository is not the litmus test for the CSU chief’s ambitions for chancellor. But it does raise a crucial question.

The temptation was certainly there, and there were times when a Markus Söder could hardly have resisted it: the temptation to really hit the table again, to let Mir-san-mir-Bayern hang out, those up there in the rest of Germany to make it clear that Bavaria will not put up with it and that there is definitely no place for a nuclear waste repository in this beautiful Free State. Basta! The prime minister would have been sure of applause from the CSU round tables. The rest of Germany, however, would have turned up their noses at Söder, the CSU or all of Bavaria. A distinction is not made too finely in such situations.

But Söder resisted. The man, in whom many see the savior of the Union, did not fall into the trap of spoiling one or the other. Instead, his reaction to the interim report on the search for a repository was well balanced. “We have to ask ourselves, no question,” said the Prime Minister. Do not exclude. But already knowing how it will end is not an option either. Generalities against which hardly anything can be argued. And with the astonishment that Gorleben, of all things, is already completely out at this point in time, Söder is not alone. The assumption that the Nuremberg city area might not be an ideal location will also be conceded to Söder, without immediately assuming that the Nuremberg resident is self-interested.

Söder sticks to his assessment that the Bavarian soil – regardless of whether it is salt, clay or granite – is unsuitable for a repository, but does not close to further exploration, there will be no total blockade. The worst threat sounds like this: “We are constructively involved. But constructive also means: with arguments. ”And the Bavarian Greens get the toughest criticism anyway, because you can’t go wrong: Söder complains that it doesn’t work at all when looking for a location.

It is clear that the state government will use all its resources in the coming years to prevent a repository under Bavarian soil. Söder has already announced its own expertise. How open-ended these will be can be speculated about. In any case, his line of argument should remain strictly scientific.

“We contribute constructively, with arguments” – this is Söder’s sharpest threat

For the other, Söder has his little coalition partner. At the press conference on Monday, the Prime Minister had Thorsten Glauber, the Environment Minister of the Free Voters, in tow, who immediately polemicized that a geology student in the third semester could have prepared the report and prophesied that no topic would have people in the Bavarian regions will move more than just looking for a location.

And Glauber’s party colleague Florian Streibl, who is parliamentary group leader in the state parliament, immediately followed up with a watschn for Söder’s predecessor Horst Seehofer: You now have to pay for what he screwed up in 2013 when he agreed to the area scenery for the search for nuclear waste in Bavaria to expand – in return for the foreigner toll. According to Streibl, Seehofer sold his homeland for a “lentil dish”.

Markus Söder can usually cope with attacks on his predecessor. The really interesting internal disputes take place elsewhere: between CSU boss Söder and Prime Minister Söder. At some point it is no longer just about Corona, and then Söder will have to answer the question of how he will deal with the weighing of Bavarian and German interests in the future. Half of Germany is currently wondering in view of Söder’s soaring: Can the Chancellor? Does the Chancellor want? Will the Chancellor? But first there is another question: Can Germany?