The offensive of the FC Bayern runs like a perfectly oiled machine even without Thiago. With Leroy Sané, the record champions have added another different player. At the start of the 8-0 gala against Schalke, the national player and his counterpart Serge Gnabry were able to shine – inevitably the comparison with Robbery.
Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery: Two FCB icons who have shaped FC Bayern’s wing game for a decade. Each winger is compared to the duo as the successor to the two. Gnabry already showed last season that he is a worthy successor and that he can shape his own era. In Leroy Sané he could have found the perfect partner.
What Robbery used to be is now being used by the image referred to as Sanabry. Franck Ribery finds the comparison to the tabloid appropriate: “I’m happy for the two. I hope so! My heart still beats for Bavaria. Mia san mia!”, Replied the Frenchman when asked whether Sané and Gnabry have one could shape a similar era as he and Robben.
Unlike in the past, when failures of the two were difficult to compensate, FCB could now even develop a trident. Champions League final scorer Kingsley Coman must not be forgotten here. In terms of speed and dynamism, he is in no way inferior to his colleagues. If the French manage to be a little more effective, Flick is spoiled for choice before every game.
The comparisons between Robbery and Sanabry will continue to accompany us in the future – you don’t need to be a fortune teller for that. Instead of Sanabry, it might be SaCoBry.
