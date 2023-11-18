Home page politics

From: Sebastian Horsch

Press Split

Bavaria’s new Health Minister Judith Gerlach (CSU) does not believe in the plans of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) to legalize cannabis in Germany. © Imago (montage)

Police, judges, cultivation associations: There is criticism of Lauterbach’s plans for cannabis legalization. Bavaria’s Health Minister Judith Gerlach doesn’t think so either.

Munich – Practical experience is distributed differently in the federal government. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) says he has never smoked a joint – “not even a single puff”. His Agriculture Minister Cem Özdemir from the Green Party was assumed by some to have more expertise after he once posed with a hemp plant on his balcony years ago. But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is responsible for the planned cannabis legalization. He smoked marijuana at least once in his life (“very pleasant”) – but his legislative plans continue to receive a lot of criticism.

Lauterbach’s cannabis law: This is what he plans for legalization in Germany

Lauterbach’s draft envisages removing cannabis from the list of banned substances in the Narcotics Act. From the age of 18, the possession of 25 grams should be permitted. A maximum of three plants should be allowed to be grown privately. In cannabis clubs, club members should be allowed to grow together and sell it to each other – that’s the short version. This should make consumption safer and the black market dry up.

But as the law enters its final phase, there is complaining from almost all sides. “The legalization of cannabis leads to more consumption and trivializes the associated risks,” complains the German Medical Association. The Association of Judges, on the other hand, fears the legal fragmentation with dozens of fines and a high level of control effort. In keeping with this, neither the German Hemp Association nor the police union consider it realistic to control the prohibited distribution of cannabis by club members to third parties.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister since 1945 View photo series

Cannabis cultivation associations criticize distance rules – consumption near schools is prohibited

The existing cultivation associations and projects in preparation, however, see the proposed distance rules from schools and children’s and youth facilities as a problem. It was difficult to find suitable areas for growing and distributing cannabis. There is also a risk of trouble if there is a ban on consumption in this area. After all, how is anyone supposed to know if there isn’t a school nearby? And should the police really control this?

Georg Wurth from the German Hemp Association also notes that “the more intensive consumers in particular” have often had “experience with repression” in the past. They are therefore likely to react “reservedly” if they are asked to provide their data, including consumption quantities, in the cannabis club. Ultimately, consumption could become illegal again in the future. The list of points of criticism and open questions goes on significantly.

Bavaria’s new health minister wants to stop cannabis legalization

The law was originally supposed to come into force on January 1st. However, Lauterbach announced yesterday that it would take some time. This was a fitting reason for Bavaria’s new Health Minister Judith Gerlach (CSU) to stop the project altogether. The federal government must “refrain from legalization,” says the CSU politician. Lauterbach, however, emphasizes that the substantive debate has been concluded despite the delay. “The start to cannabis legislation will be a success.”

The world is moving faster and faster, the news is coming thick and fast: Do you always want to be up to date? Then we have a variety of apps ready for you. All you have to do is download the one(s) that suit you – and that’s how it works.