From: Sebastian Horsch, Christian Deutschländer, Mike Schier

Judith Gerlach changes department in Söder’s cabinet. The new health minister is one of the few rising stars.

Munich – To understand Judith Gerlach, it also helps to take a look at her successor. The designated digital minister, Fabian Mehring, is almost bursting with excitement. On From everything it is clear that he finds the new position and himself in it very, very good. For comparison: When Gerlach was appointed in 2018, she calmly said: It was a big challenge and she would now get used to it. Point.

Bavaria’s new health minister – Gerlach is promoted to Söder’s cabinet

No big bow wave, no big fuss about herself, but then a thorough, persistent delving into the topics – that’s what earned Gerlach (38) the respect of her colleagues. From month to month, she got more out of the new, small, actually powerless Digital Ministry in terms of external impact. She never put herself in the foreground, nor the often tough battles for competencies even with her own party colleagues – but she campaigned tirelessly for more digitalization in the Free State. She saw herself as a “translator” between the high-tech bubble and the heavily rural Bavaria. It is precisely this commitment that has now enabled her to be transferred to the slightly larger health department. Once again she will be unfamiliar with the subject, encounter resistance – and again she will start cautiously.

She will familiarize herself “with a lot of seriousness and empathy,” says the minister in an interview with our newspaper. Health is a central department and “people’s greatest asset in life”. In the future, it will be about district clinics and rural doctors, no longer about digital hubs. And it will be a department in which fierce battles will have to be fought, especially with Berlin. Karl Lauterbach (SPD) reacted angrily to Klaus Holetschek several times. He will soon get to know Gerlach, which hasn’t happened yet.

Gerlach is following in Holetschek’s footsteps – the tasks remain big

But not only the digital department, the Ministry of Health also led a shadowy existence for a long time. It was only founded in 2013 and moved to new offices at Munich’s Ostbahnhof the following year. In 2016, Prime Minister Horst Seehofer told the surprised Minister Melanie Huml that the house would be located in Nuremberg in the future. The employees found out from the media – the small ministry was a maneuvering mass for symbolic politics. Huml reluctantly complied. “That wasn’t my wish,” she clarified.

Then came Corona. The pandemic swept the ministry to the front and Huml from it Government office. From January 2021, his successor Holetschek developed into a heavyweight in record time. He was equally recognized by health insurance companies, doctors and clinics – now everyone is excited to see how Gerlach does. The pandemic is over, the house has shrunk again. But the tasks remain large.

Hospital reform and care – Gerlach has his hands full

The draft law on the controversial hospital reform is expected in the coming weeks, and several states were involved in drafting it – but not Bavaria. To ensure that the interests of the Free State were not ignored, Holetschek had opted for a confrontation with Lauterbach. Which path will Gerlach choose? Bavaria is also wrong when it comes to the cannabis legalization planned by Lauterbach. In addition, the mega-topic of care falls under their responsibility.

Gerlach’s new job will help her get along well with people. At home in Lower Franconia, the minister even waits at weddings and folk festivals. She wants to regain the contact with citizens that was lost during the Corona period, and the mother of two donates the tips to a good cause. In one year at least 2000 euros were raised.

