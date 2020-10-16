Just two days after the 3-0 cup success against 1. FC Düren has to FC Bayern Munich ran away in the Bundesliga. On Saturday evening, the German record champion gives his business card Arminia Bielefeld from. Against the newcomer, coach Hansi Flick will diligently reorganize his starting line-up and probably have next Wednesday in mind, when Bayern’s first Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid is on the program.
Get the latest fan articles from FC Bayern at a great discount!
At the mandatory press conference on Friday morning, Flick was satisfied with the appearance of his B-Elf in the cup. “You saw yesterday that our young players also offer options,” said the 55-year-old, who also attested that the newcomers performed well. “Even if everything has not yet worked 100 percent, it is good to have alternatives,” says the trainer. Alternatives that will be urgently needed in the next three weeks, in which the record champions will have to play seven competitive games.
“If one player can’t give 100 percent, someone else has to play.”
When it comes to stress control, Flick wants to look from game to game and evaluate the fitness of the individual players. “We all have to work together, coaching staff, staff and players,” emphasized the ex-Bayern professional. “If one player can’t give 100 percent, someone else has to play.” The 55-year-old was also happy that the national team returned to Säbener Strasse without major injuries. “Today we have to see how the whole team is in shape,” said Flick, who is expecting a “very exciting game” against an opponent “with some good players” in Bielefeld.
In addition to youngster Chris Richards (calf problems), Tanguy Nianzou (muscle injury) and Leroy Sané are also canceled for the away game. After a capsule injury in his knee, Sané is already training individually with the ball, which is why a return to team training should take place in the foreseeable future. “It looks very good. He’s doing good training sessions,” emphasized Flick, who did not want to commit to an exact time for a comeback.
Flick currently has enough alternatives for the offensive flanks even without the national player. After Douglas Costa and youngster Jamal Musiala were allowed to play in the cup, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry are expected on the wings against Bielefeld. The Bayern coach is also expected to make changes in most of the other positions. Only Niklas Süle and Thomas Müller, who had finished work against Düren after 45 and around 60 minutes respectively, could again be part of the starting eleven, whereby Müller could also take on the role of the joker.
In this case Corentin Tolisso would start and take over the three places in midfield with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka. In addition to Süle, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba and Lucas Hernandez should also start in the back four in front of Manuel Neuer, who was represented in the cup by Alexander Nübel. In the attack center, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has to make way for Robert Lewandowski despite his two goals in the cup.
Leave a Reply