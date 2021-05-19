ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Markus Söder (CSU) reports on discussions with the supporter of the Green top candidate Annalena Baerbock. He also has close contact with another opposition politician.

Munich – Is someone already exploring possible coalitions? Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) reported in an interview about a direct line to the party leadership of the national rival Bündnis 90 / Die Grünen.

Accordingly, he has regular contact with the most important supporter of the Green top candidate Annalena Baerbock, namely with the co-chairman Robert Habeck. “Despite party-political competition, we are in loose SMS contact. But this also applies to Christian Lindner (FDP, d. Red.) “, Said Söder in an interview with” Bunte “. But to speak of a kind of friendship between men “would be greatly exaggerated”.

Bavaria’s Markus Söder (CSU): Close contact with Baerbock supporter Robert Habeck (The Greens)

A look back: Söder had to leave the candidacy for chancellor to CDU leader Armin Laschet within the Union, Habeck waived in favor of Annalena Baerbock.

“I couldn’t determine it on my own. In the end, 30 members of the federal executive board made the decision. That’s the way the rules are and you have to accept them, ”explained Franke Söder in the“ Bunte ”interview – and probably sees a parallel to the North German Habeck:“ This commonality of not being able to determine it myself connects me a bit with Robert Habeck . In this respect we are a new exciting duo. ”So united in the political defeat? With a new chance in the future?

The chance to become the first CSU Chancellor “would have been the wrong ambition”, continued the Bavarian Prime Minister: “It’s not about me, but about our country and the people. Germany needs an integrating, but above all an inspiring policy. We have to develop our country further – I would certainly have made a major contribution to that. ”

54-year-old Söder, who was born in Nuremberg and has left the Bavarian State Chancellery in Munich ruled, was also confronted with his recurring statements that there is nowhere more beautiful in Germany than in the Free State of Bavaria.

Instead of Robert Habeck and Markus Söder: Annalena Baerbock and Armin Laschet are fighting for Merkel’s successor

Specifically: whether it would have been a victim to go to Berlin as a possible chancellor after the federal election in 2021. “Serving the country is a big job and not a sacrifice. Nevertheless, Berlin would have been a great challenge for the CSU. It would have been a big change for my private environment too, ”he said.

It will not come to that (perhaps for the time being): Instead of Söder and Habeck, Laschet and Baerbock are now vying to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). (pm)