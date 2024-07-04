Home page politics

From: Christian Deutschländer

The Bavarian Greens accuse the state government of providing hardly any subsidies for geothermal energy and wind power. Tax money is being “used so incorrectly”.

Munich – Tilt at the energy transition? The Greens in the state parliament accuse the state government of not distributing the subsidies optimally. Of the approximately 295 million euros in state subsidies for investments in the energy transition, only 1.7 million went into wind power over the past six years and not even one million euros went into geothermal energy, which the state government also likes to praise.

In contrast, 191 million euros and thus the largest share in hydrogen projectsThis is based on data from the Ministry of Economic Affairs that the Greens requested. The state invested the remaining almost 102 million euros in solar projects, a large part of which went into a battery storage program that was discontinued long ago.

Greens in Bavaria criticize “the Söder-Aiwanger government’s misguided approach to energy transition”

“This one-sided orientation of the Bavarian funding policy shows the misguided path of the Söder-Aiwanger government in the energy transition. The situation is devastating for geothermal energy: not a single euro since the end of 2018,” said Martin Stümpfig, energy policy spokesman for the Greens in the state parliament. This is important for climate-friendly heat supply. “And there is almost no support from the state government for wind power either.”

When it comes to funds for hydrogen projects such as filling stations or electrolyzers, Stümpfig does not criticize the general funding, but rather the fact that the use of renewable electricity was not a prerequisite for funding in numerous projects: “At the same time, hundreds of millions are being spent on the production and use of hydrogen, while the necessary wind turbines to produce this hydrogen are not being built.”

Greens criticize Bavaria’s government: 11 million euros to now insolvent company

It is shocking how tax money is being used so incorrectly by Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) and Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU). This money could have been urgently used, for example, to promote intelligent storage systems that relieve the burden on our electricity grids and thus reduce grid fees, or to build heating networks,” said Stümpfig.

This “wrong path”, as Stümpfig called it, is also evident in the solar subsidies – for example, none of the 46,000 battery home storage systems are in the Bayernwerk network area. A further almost 11 million euros went to the now insolvent company Tubesolar. Opportunities were missed here.

Bavarian Greens call for support for geothermal projects in Bavaria

According to Stümpfig, the federal government is showing how it can work to actively promote geothermal energy. Recently, geothermal projects in Grünwald and Pullach received funding of 60 million euros. “In comparison, the five million euros that the state government wants to invest to unearth this Bavarian treasure are really just a joke,” he said.

Overall, the Bavarian state government is investing too little in renewables – the 295.3 million euros from the past six years are offset by around 500 million euros for road construction in the 2024/2025 budget alone.

Aiwanger defends Bavaria’s climate policy: “We are on the right track”

Aiwanger countered with a look into the future, especially with regard to wind energy expansion. “In total, there are plans and initiatives for more than 500 new wind turbines in Bavaria. In the first four months of 2024, approval was applied for for 57 wind turbines and approval was granted for 16 wind turbines. The figures clearly show that the wind has turned and we are on the right track.” In addition, the federal government is responsible for promoting deep geothermal projects. (Christian Deutschländer)