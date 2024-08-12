Home policy

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

According to information from the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution, AfD members in Bavaria are also more frequently and specifically seeking proximity to extremists. (Symbolic image) © Carsten Koall/dpa

Since 2018, the AfD has also been represented in the Bavarian state parliament as a democratically elected party. However, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has found that party members are increasingly seeking contact with extremists.

Munich – Members of the AfD According to the Bavarian Office for the Protection of the Constitution, they are increasingly seeking contact with extremists. “The AfD’s networking in the extremist arena has increased in both quality and quantity,” said Bavaria’s Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) in Munich.

An example of this is the cooperation with, among others, the Identitarian Movement or the CompactMagazine. According to the Federal Ministry’s findings, the magazine is aggressive and combative against the free democratic basic order.

Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution may continue to monitor AfD in Bavaria: Court dismisses lawsuit

Bavaria’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution has been monitoring the AfD since summer 2022 to clarify whether the party as a whole is dominated by an anti-constitutional tendency. The monitoring mandate does not include all officials and members. However, it is completely open whether the monitoring will lead to a ban procedure. The AfD sees the monitoring as an attempt by the government to defame a critical opposition.

In the meantime, the AfD tried to defend itself against the surveillance using legal means – but without success. The Munich Administrative Court rejected the AfD’s lawsuit against the surveillance and reporting in July. This means that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution is allowed to monitor the AfD as a whole party and provide the public with objective information about it.

According to Herrmann, the Third Way party is also in the focus of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. The National Revolutionary Youth has seen a significant increase in youth work, including joint leisure and sports activities such as martial arts training. “The aim is to bind young men in particular to the party and to gradually indoctrinate them ideologically.” (dpa/jal)