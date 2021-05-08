A.n early Saturday evening, the sun was still shining on the Munich soccer arena, two men in jogging suits stood on the lawn and stared at a cell phone. The skinny Jamal Musiala looked over the shoulder of the not so skinny Jérôme Boateng. They saw each other, the television cameras began, in a live stream, about 600 kilometers away, in the stadium in Dortmund, the final minutes and seconds of the Bundesliga game between BVB and Leipzig, their last pursuer, ticked down.

And because Dortmund defended their 3-2 lead, Musiala, Boateng and the other Bayern players had already achieved their big goal for the day. They were German soccer champions. Without having touched the ball.

It then took a few minutes until Musiala and Boateng, the midfielder and the defender, were able to earn this title with the ball in the 6:30 p.m. home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach. They helped diligently that Munich scored six goals and Mönchengladbach none.

Above all, however, they were able to see from the front row how Robert Lewandowski, their teammate and main actor in this 6-0 victory, came very close to a Bundesliga record that was considered unattainable until a few months ago. The Pole scored the first, third and fifth goals (Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sané also scored). He has already scored 39 goals this season. The only thing missing for Gerd Müller’s legendary record is a single goal.

“A murmur in the cabin”

He still has 180 minutes of play for this, which is why he was able to celebrate the team’s success with his teammates on Saturday. After the final whistle they put on their master’s shirts, stood arm in arm in the center circle, jumping and shouting: “Campeones, Campeones!” Then Manuel Neuer, the goalkeeper and captain, said in the “Sky” interview: “We wanted to show who is the true German master. “

As if there was any doubt about it. It was FC Bayern’s ninth championship in a row and the thirty-first ever. And one that received a special footnote from the events in Dortmund. When the people of Munich got together, “a murmur went through the cabin,” said Thomas Müller.

His coach, Hansi Flick, reported: “Of course everyone was a bit happy.” In the history of the Bundesliga it has happened time and again that the FC Bayern players have become champions on the sofa. But during the inspection of the square and in the catacombs? Perhaps you could say: at least there was a bit of variety in this regard.

It has been nine years since you could see in a German football stadium how happy players were about the championship whose jerseys did not have the FC Bayern logo printed on them. That was in the early summer of 2012. At that time you saw Jürgen Klopp and his Dortmunders cheering.

After that, the tension at the top was mostly limited to which game day Bayern were allowed to celebrate. Under coach Pep Guardiola they were very early, under coach Niko Kovac very late. In almost a year and a half under Hansi Flick, they have consolidated their monopoly, even if they have not played without mistakes this season.

You can see that in the goals you conceded: you have already allowed 40. That’s twelve more than Leipzig, eight more than Wolfsburg and even five more than Leverkusen. And so it was not at least not entirely inappropriate how the competition for the title ended: Bayern did not become champions because they won, but because Leipzig lost.

On Saturday evening they were able to show again why they deserved this title regardless of the weaknesses of the competition. They showed the team from Mönchengladbach, which qualified for the last sixteen of the Champions League a few months ago, from the very first minute.

It took only 113 seconds until Lewandowski scored the 1-0. His second goal was the best: a side pull into the short corner. It was a goal that Gladbach could certainly have prevented. Above all, it was a goal of superiority.