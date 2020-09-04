Actually, the state parliament wanted to meet in full again after the Corona emergency program and summer break. But according to information from our newspaper, nothing will come of it at first.

Originally, the state parliament was supposed to meet again in normal operation from 23 September. During the corona crisis, only a fifth of the MPs were physically present, the rest followed the debates via livestream on the Internet. Now the MPs have to work from home for at least two more weeks. “We are planning to resume normal operations from October,” Ilse Aigner told our newspaper. Because the agenda is so thick and Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters) also wants to make a government declaration, there could then be several plenary days.

There is apparently also movement in the question of whether the committee meetings should be broadcast permanently on the Internet in the future. During the corona crisis, they had good experiences with it, said Matthias Fischbach, Parliamentary Managing Director of the FDP. Precisely because Bavaria is a large area, not everyone who is interested can always come to Munich.

The CSU had initially rejected the request quite clearly. In the meantime, however, there seems to be movement in the matter. “I interpreted the signals in such a way that it can no longer be categorically ruled out,” says Fischbach. Aigner came to a similar conclusion from the conversation. “I would welcome that as a permanent solution,” says the President. A compromise could be that each committee can decide for themselves about a live stream. A digital archive with old sessions is not planned. Tobias Reiss, Parliamentary Managing Director of the CSU, could live with such a solution. But you have to deliberate again in the group.