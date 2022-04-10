Bavarian Prime Minister and President of the Christian Socialist Party (CSU), Markus Söder, has definitively given up the dream of becoming Federal Chancellor of Germany. Speaking this Sunday to the newspapers of the Funke group, Söder acknowledges that he lacks possibilities for a new candidacy for the head of the German government at the hands of the conservatives and his Christian Democrat brothers (CDU). CSU politicians only have “one chance in their life” to aspire to that position, says the prime minister of the southern German state, who announces that from now on he will dedicate all his efforts to Bavaria.

Markus Söder acknowledges that 2021 was his last chance to lead the Berlin executive. In April of that year and before the German legislative elections held last September, he competed with the then president of the CDU Armin Laschet to win the conservative candidacy for the federal chancellery. In the end, Laschet prevailed, later losing the general elections, in which the Social Democrats prevailed with Olaf Scholz as head of the list. He also assures that he has overcome his lost duel with Laschet: “that is past snow.”

Regarding the possibility that the current president of the Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, is the conservative candidate in the next general election in 2025, he told the Funke group that the decision is in the hands of the Christian Democrats, “although, naturally, the president of the party is always the first applicant. He also stresses that he will now focus his political career on his region. “I only work for Bavaria,” says Söder, who announces that he is being held at his home after testing positive for the coronavirus this Saturday. “He finally caught me after two years,” he commented on Twitter. The illness has forced him to postpone a trip that was to begin this Sunday to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.