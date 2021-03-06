Corona fatigue is also slowly spreading in politics. In any case, the Bavarian CSU politician Uwe Brandl is not happy with Jens Spahn’s test strategy.

Munich – First it was the opposition, then the SPD, now the CSU: The health minister and his department are primarily held responsible for mistakes in the corona crisis. Uwe Brandl (CSU), President of the Bavarian Community Day, is also apparently unnerved. Because from now on there should actually be quick and self-tests for everyone – free of charge once a week and also available in retail outlets. But there are already initial problems with the implementation.

Corona rapid tests: Bavarian politician angry – Annoyed announcement to Health Minister Jens Spahn

At least Brandl does not see the responsibility for this in the municipalities. These are very well positioned in this regard, he explains on Friday in the BR Rundschau. Take the matter seriously and the municipalities are aware that the test strategy will be “part of a normalization”. However, Brandl has something to complain about with the tests * provided. The criticism goes directly in the direction of Jens Spahn, who wanted to make himself available as a “contact exchange” for the countries *.

“I would then ask Mr. Spahn that he also obtain and use rapid tests that are really suitable for home use. There are spook tests today that show the result after 30 seconds. We don’t have to fumble each other’s noses to get sensible results, ”said Brandl at BR. It is important to think about what alternatives are available on the market. That would also help to increase acceptance.

CSU politician Uwe Brandl sends an exasperated appeal to Jens Spahn. The test strategy does not seem mature to him. © BR / Rundschau / Screenshot

Corona vaccine is missing in Germany: Brandl defends municipalities with the vaccination

The second important pillar in the fight against the corona pandemic is vaccination. Here, too, Brandl does not see the problems with the vaccination centers. The infrastructure is “perfect”, the only thing missing is vaccine. According to the CSU * politician, time is now the decisive factor. No unnecessary bureaucracy should be built up. The people are tired of walking on the “Gängel-Band”. “Everyone who wants to be vaccinated should have the chance to be vaccinated as quickly as possible.”

In order to guarantee this, however, one can not only rely on the vaccination centers. “It is now urgently necessary that the general practitioners, the specialists and also the dentists are brought on board.” This is the only way an effective vaccination strategy * works. At the end, Brandl cannot resist another swipe at the federal government. His appeal to politicians is to “drive a strategy that is transparent and that you can rely on.” (mam / dpa)