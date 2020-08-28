The Federal Police is also responsible for the Bavarian border protection, says the Constitutional Court. It is a setback for Söder’s prestige project.

MUNICH taz | Bavaria was allowed to set up its own border police, but it must not have any border police powers. That was decided on Friday by the Bavarian Constitutional Court in Munich. A lawsuit by the Bavarian Greens was partially successful.

The Federal Police, which until 2005 was called the Federal Border Guard, is responsible for border protection in Germany. In 2018, however, Bavaria was the first and only federal state to introduce its own Bavarian border police. The then new Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced this at his first cabinet meeting in March 2018. In July 2018, the new border police began their service – as part of the state police with their own badge. The initial 500 civil servants are to be increased to 1,000 by 2023.

The introduction of the border police in 2018 was a highly political act. It was the summer in which the CSU openly rebelled against Chancellor Merkel’s refugee policy and demanded that almost all refugees at the border be rejected.

Söder wanted to make a name for himself with conservative positions before the Bavarian state elections in autumn 2018. This also included a tightening of the Police Tasks Act (PAG) and the requirement that a cross must be hung in the entrance area of ​​each state authority.

Conflict with the federal police

The fact that the Bavarian border police now single-handedly close the Bavarian borders was prevented by the then CSU boss Horst Seehofer. As Federal Minister of the Interior, he is also responsible for the Federal Police. In July 2018, in an agreement with Bavaria, he made it clear that the Bavarian border police can carry out their own border controls “only on request or with the consent” of the federal police. The Federal Police should be solely responsible for rejecting foreigners. Nevertheless, the Bavarian Greens sued in 2019 against the further changes in Bavarian police law – and have now received partial rights from the Bavarian Constitutional Court. Bavaria was allowed to set up its own border police. The state parliament was not allowed to assign independent border police powers to the border police. Because for this the federal government has the exclusive legislative competence. The more CSU-friendly Bavarian Constitutional Court could hardly decide otherwise at this point, because the Federal Constitutional Court had already found in another procedure at the end of 2018 that Bavaria is not allowed to pass any laws on border protection. The verdict is now embarrassing for Söder and the CSU. In practice, nothing changes. As in the past, the Bavarian border police are mainly responsible for searches near the border, the so-called veil search, in the corridor 30 kilometers to the border. Occasionally the border police also help the federal police with border controls. After the verdict was announced in the Bavarian Palace of Justice, both Katharina Schulze, the leader of the Greens, and Tobias Reiss, the parliamentary managing director of the CSU parliamentary group, said they were very satisfied with the decision of the Bavarian constitutional judge. (Az Vf.10-VIII-19)