When will the Union’s K question be answered? Should Markus Söder prevail as candidate for chancellor, Bavaria may have to ask the M question. Who will then succeed the CSU chief as Prime Minister?

Munich – Armin Laschet or Markus Söder? Who will lead the Union as a candidate for chancellor in the upcoming federal election? The answer to this question has long since developed into a political showdown. The prime ministers of the two most populous German federal states face each other in a worsening power struggle. Regardless of the outcome, as well as the consequences of this internal party test of strength, the question remains who would inherit a possible Chancellor Laschet or Söder as head of government in North Rhine-Westphalia or Bavaria. What is the situation like in the Free State?

Bavaria: Next state election in 2023 – Söder question falls in the middle of the legislative period

Even if the M question would certainly only have to be clarified in a few months, the Bavarian state parliament is already dealing with the possible Söder inheritance. If the CSU boss succeeds in getting himself to the position of Federal Chancellor, a successor would have to be elected for his office as Bavarian Prime Minister. Because the Bavarian state election is not due again until 2023, this decision will be made in the middle of the legislative period.

The last word rests with the government factions, the majority of whom would have to agree on the successor. As the strongest parliamentary group in the state parliament, the CSU has the sole right to make proposals. It can also be assumed that a possible Chancellor Söder would also have a certain say. For the 54-year-old, it would be important to have a stable line from Berlin to Munich – also to strengthen his own politics.

Bavaria: Söder successor – Aigner and Füracker in pole position?

The question of who will rule Bavaria from autumn is not new. Basically, the Söder legacy has been discussed since the summer. To this day, two names in particular have persisted: Ilse Aigner and Albert Füracker. Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann, State Chancellery Chief Florian Herrmann and Construction Minister Kerstin Schreyer have also been mentioned again and again, but currently Aigner and Füracker seem to be the most promising candidates – even if neither of them wants to position themselves publicly.

Now it is all about the K question and then about the Bundestag election in autumn, which is so difficult for the Union, both argue in unison. An offensive placement would therefore be counterproductive and is not to be expected after a Union decision in favor of Söder. Because then it has still not been said that the Franconian will also become Federal Chancellor. The clear motto is: Clarify the K question, wait for the federal election, answer the M question. Nevertheless, it is worth taking a closer look at Aigner and Füracker. Who are the two, one of whom may soon be the captain of the Free State Ship?

Söder successor: will Ilse Aigner be the first Minister-President of Bavaria?

Ilse Aigner has been President of the Bavarian State Parliament since 2018 and is valued in this role because of her energetic appearance against the AfD. Born in Upper Bavaria, she worked under Horst Seehofer as economic minister and under Markus Söder as transport minister. In addition, she was Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria from 2013 to 2018, after previously serving as Federal Minister of Agriculture in Berlin. Aigner is also the chairwoman of the Upper Bavarian CSU, the largest district association, which gives her additional hearing. She was already traded as Seehofer heiress as CSU boss – but then had to admit defeat to Söder.

In addition to her political experience in various offices, Aigner can also score points with approval ratings. In surveys, the 56-year-old got the second-best approval rating in Bavaria – behind Markus Söder and ahead of Economics Minister Hubert Aiwanger (Free Voters). The fact that surveys can play a decisive role in decision-making is impressively demonstrated in the K question. Söder’s announcement that he wants to make the CSU more feminine also speaks in favor of the former president of the state parliament. Aigner would be the first woman to head Bavaria’s government. A novelty that she can obviously imagine: “After 16 years, a man will probably move into the Chancellery again. Perhaps there will be room for a woman in the State Chancellery, whether in Düsseldorf or Munich. “

The vice and the boss: Ilse Aigner was Bavarian Prime Minister under Horst Seehofer and partly also Markus Söder. Will she be head of government soon? © Peter Kneffel / dpa

Söder-Erbe: Against the trend – familiar Füracker as a smart solution?

Albert Füracker is less popular. The trained farmer from the Upper Palatinate province is far from having the charisma of other party colleagues, which is particularly due to the fact that he rarely speaks out in public. Füracker has been Minister of Finance since 2018 – like Söder before he was crowned Prime Minister. Born in Parsberg, like Aigner, he is chairman of a large CSU district association, namely in the Upper Palatinate.

According to his colleagues in the state parliament, what speaks for him is that he is a strategic-political head who has been doing a very good job for years in the increasingly difficult finance department. As finance minister, the 53-year-old naturally has insight into all departments and departments – which is one of the reasons why a move to the state chancellery would not be far off. And what’s more: Füracker is considered a close confidante of Söder and is repeatedly praised for his work by the CSU boss.

A face that many in Bavaria are not yet familiar with – but that can change. Albert Füracker has been Finance Minister in the Söder cabinet since 2018 © imago / images

Bavaria: M-question remains postponed – Söder has his future in hand

Nonetheless, Ilse Aigner seems to have slightly bigger ambitions – and probably also the more promising opportunities. Admittedly, nothing has been decided in these days of personal debate culture. The possible answer to the M question is closely linked to the outcome of the chancellor candidate duel. Incidentally, if Markus Söder leads the Union into the federal election, but then loses, it cannot be ruled out that he will remain in the Free State.

Edmund Stoiber, who lost to future Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) in 2002, also returned to Bavaria after the federal election. And in the end it was relatively unscathed. In the state elections in 2003, he and the CSU won an absolute majority and the best result in terms of the distribution of seats that has ever been achieved in a state election in the Federal Republic. Söder would probably also stay in Munich after a possible nationwide election defeat. Because “my place is in Bavaria”, as the CSU boss emphasizes like a prayer wheel. Whoever takes a seat in the executive chair of the State Chancellery in autumn remains open. (as)

