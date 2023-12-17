Home page politics

Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP, m) together with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD, l) and Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). © Emmanuele Contini/imago-images

An incendiary letter against the traffic light coalition fuels the dispute in the FDP. The Bavarian ex-MP Albert Duin demands with pithy words: Get out of there.

Munich/Berlin – From time to time, Albert Duin has an overwhelming desire to throw a huge firecracker at his FDP. And then does that too. It can be at the state party conference, like in November, when the Munich resident stood up without any warning, ran for party leader and only lost by a relatively narrow margin. Or now again at the weekend, when he sent an incendiary letter to Christian Lindner in which he called for an immediate exit from the traffic lights and settled accounts with the party leadership.

Bavarian FDP politician Duin writes a fire letter to Lindner – Get out of the traffic light “madness”

As with fireworks, Duin's firecrackers produce a lot of noise with little explosive power. Or is it different this time? The letter to Lindner, the FDP chairman and Federal Finance Minister, comes at a sensitive time. The online survey of the 76,000 members (if accessible by email) about the FDP's exit from the federal government is expected to start on Monday, with 598 angry members among them Forced to lead a local politician from Kassel. Voting takes place for two weeks, simply yes or no. While Lindner and his entire party leadership are asking for calm and reason (which from their point of view means staying in the traffic lights), Duin is heating up the emotions.

And how. He complains about the “insanity” in the traffic lights, mentions the nuclear power phase-out, migration policy, the recent tax increases in the CO2 price and for restaurants. “Listing down all the individual, absolutely nonsensical decisions only makes you angry and more and more dissatisfied,” he writes, and: “The citizens are not as stupid as some politicians believe.” He praises his own government team as “the many party vassals , who are afraid for their positions, and those who have now drifted very strongly into the left-green camp” – i.e. where the votes of “city dwellers neglected by their wealth in unbearable urban arrogance” can be found. Duin's conclusion: Get out of the traffic lights, quickly. He calls on members to vote to end the coalition.

The Bavarian FDP politicians Martin Hagen (l.) and Albert Duin at the Munich Spring Festival in 2022. © STL/imago-images

Dispute over the traffic light exit in the FDP – Hagen for staying

Duin, an entrepreneur and 70, no longer has to make any considerations in the party, and there is likely to be frustration since the FDP was expelled from the state parliament in October. It is similar, albeit different in style, with ex-minister Wolfgang Heubisch, who has been campaigning for a traffic light exit for weeks. Incidentally, against the vote of the state leadership, which consists of Martin Hagen and Berlin State Secretary Katja Hessel. Hagen explicitly wants to vote against the exit. “The federal government’s policies must get better, that can only be done with the FDP,” he advertises.

When asked, Duin says he has “a large group” of traffic light opponents around him and that he expects a close outcome. The federal party leadership is creating a massive mood “from above”. In fact, it is difficult to reliably estimate how the vote will turn out. Lindner's people in and around the capital are comparatively united. Even party rebel Wolfgang Kubicki advocates staying, and reiterated this at the weekend.

FDP before traffic light vote – Lindner appears calm

Lindner has not yet decided on how to deal with the vote. Formally it is not binding, but politically it certainly has a strong signaling effect in both directions. The questioning didn't stress him out, the party leader said in an RND interview at the weekend. “Because it is an opportunity to make it clear that the FDP is helping to shape the direction of the government.” Whether the Union would join an SPD-led grand coalition or whether the SPD and the Greens would continue as a minority government would be better for the country.

Lindner also opposes CDU leader Friedrich Merz's demand that Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) ask the Bundestag for a vote of confidence. Lindner believes the Chancellor's majority is safe at all times. Merz's demand is “part of the usual oppositional floor exercise”. (Christian Deutschländer)