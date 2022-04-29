The tavern die-off is in full swing. How serious the situation is can be seen from the fact that the topic has already arrived in the museum.

This is how former institutions fall into disrepair: sale in the former Spiegl inn in Moosach. Image: Catherine Hess/SZ Photo

Dhe numbers are not good. For years, the Bavarian tavern has been on the decline, a quarter of the decline in the past fifteen years. There are currently 3,736 inns in the Free State, almost 19,000 fewer than in 1960. And then Corona, a nosedive. For decades, new predators have been gnawing away at Bavarian taverns, fast-food chains, system gastronomy, event catering and delivery services.

From the 1960s onwards, the government has lowered alcohol limits for drivers three times and the smoking ban has had an effect. The promotion of club houses led to the decoupling of rifle and traditional costume clubs, “black gastronomy” from the point of view of some innkeepers. Beverage stores, television and the Internet are weakening an institution that, since the late nineteenth century, has become a hotbed of conviviality and a symbol of the Bavarian way of life.