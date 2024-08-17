Home World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

A man from Bavaria was killed during a short hike on the Zugspitze. (Symbolic image) © CAHKT/Depositphotos/Imago

He set off early in the morning and did not return. A hiker from Germany had a fatal accident on a tour of the Zugspitze. The police are investigating.

Ehrwald – A German hiker was killed on a tour of the Zugspitze. The man set out from Ehrwald (Austria) early on Thursday morning (15 August) and wanted to hike from the valley station to the Zugspitze, according to the Tyrol police. He had actually planned to be back around 1 p.m.

Hiker from Bavaria dies on tour from Ehrwald to Zugspitze – police investigate

After he did not return and could not be reached by phone, his wife called the police. A search operation was immediately launched and the sad certainty was reached: the hiker had died in an accident. Members of the Ehrwald mountain rescue team found him lifeless in a steep ravine in the Bayernsteig area at around 7:20 p.m.

What exactly led to the death of the German is still unclear. When asked by IPPEN.MEDIA The Tyrol police announced on Saturday (17 August) that they had not yet found out any more about the circumstances of the accident. The investigation is ongoing. It is now known that the deceased is from Bavaria.

Demanding hike in Austria: Bayernsteig near Ehrwald is considered dangerous

The Bayernsteig is considered a hiking highlight on the Zugspitze. But the tour in the Bavarian-Austrian border region is also known for being demanding and quite dangerous. Because the climb is quite strenuous, there are relatively few hikers on the route. In addition, rockfalls are currently increasing in the entire Zugspitze area; the Wetterstein limestone is porous. During frequent thunderstorms and high temperatures, as this year, large rocks also wash out. (moe)