MUNICH (dpa-AFX) – In Bavarian regions with high corona numbers, strict restrictions on private contacts will apply in the future. If there are more than 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, only two households or a maximum of ten people are allowed to meet. With a seven-day incidence of more than 50, only two households or a maximum of five people are allowed to meet. The cabinet decided on Thursday./ctt/had/eri/DP/men