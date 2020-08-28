I.In July 2018, on the initiative of the state government, the Bavarian State Parliament passed the law on the establishment of the Bavarian border police. It was the heyday of the asylum dispute between the CDU and CSU, which was primarily about the rejection of refugees at the border. Markus Söder had just become prime minister – and with his first government declaration set off a firework of new and old ideas. One of them: “We are re-establishing the Bavarian border police.” Söder spoke of “again” because there had been a Bavarian border police until 1998, when the EU internal border controls were discontinued.

Two legal norms were the focus of a decision by the Bavarian Constitutional Court on Friday: Article 5 of the Police Organization Act (POG), which regulates the re-establishment of the border police. Also Article 29 of the Police Tasks Act (PAG). This is a decade-old regulation with powers for the performance of border police tasks. The Bavarian Greens had sued both of them. Its parliamentary group leader and interior expert Katharina Schulze had criticized the establishment of the border police as populist from the start.